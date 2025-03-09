Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,298 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 730.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,999 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,420,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,363,000. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,575,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29,776.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 155,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 154,837 shares in the last quarter.

BSJQ opened at $23.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.1222 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

