StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
