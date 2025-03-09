StockNews.com Downgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of CHT opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.
