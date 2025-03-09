StockNews.com Downgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CHT opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 915,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after buying an additional 500,475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.