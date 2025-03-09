Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE TGT opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

