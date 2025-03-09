TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.61 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

