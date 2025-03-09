Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 55,181.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,769,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,746 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.37.

TSLA opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

