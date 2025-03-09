Thomas J. Herzfeld Buys 16,420 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas J. Herzfeld purchased 16,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,557.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,614.05. This represents a 1.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
CUBA opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $2.95.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.50%.
Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.