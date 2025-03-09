Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson Buys 2,110 Shares

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson purchased 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,964.80.
Shares of TPZ opened at C$23.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$20.78 and a 1 year high of C$29.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 309.94%.
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
