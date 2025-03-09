TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Teradyne comprises approximately 4.5% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,858.24. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Vertical Research began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

