TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. MasTec comprises about 2.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,195,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $115.33 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.87.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

