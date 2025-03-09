Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 67.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $3,386,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $2,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $106.08 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -165.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.