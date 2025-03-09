United Community Bank Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of United Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,426,000 after buying an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,929,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after buying an additional 190,971 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,795,000 after buying an additional 308,729 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.