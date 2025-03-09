UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,838,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2 %

UNH opened at $493.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $451.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

