Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,024 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $116,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $131.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.