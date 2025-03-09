Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $119.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.52.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

