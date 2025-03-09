Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 61.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 113,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,872,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 88.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

