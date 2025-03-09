Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veralto by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,986,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Veralto by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Veralto stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.34.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

