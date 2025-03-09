Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,265 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.14, for a total transaction of $875,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,499,683. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total transaction of $639,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,239.71. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $526.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $599.42 and its 200-day moving average is $529.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $715.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $726.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

