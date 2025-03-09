Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $41,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,758,000 after acquiring an additional 82,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 517,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,894,000 after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.28. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

