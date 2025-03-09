Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $40,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,945.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

