Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $39,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,903,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $175.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.25. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.26.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total transaction of $207,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,283,445.20. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,776,543. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,030. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

