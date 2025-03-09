Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,594 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 958,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $38,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3,889.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,101,000 after buying an additional 26,691,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 332,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

In other news, President Michael J. Stewart sold 7,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $316,955.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 92,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,196.72. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

First Merchants Trading Down 1.7 %

First Merchants stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. Analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

