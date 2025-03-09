Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,951 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $47,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Semtech by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $33.50 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14 shares in the company, valued at $1,050. The trade was a 98.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $377,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,155. The trade was a 48.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock worth $1,472,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

