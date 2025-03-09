VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VIPR Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. VIPR shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 800 shares.
VIPR Stock Performance
VIPR Company Profile
VIPR Corp. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of strategic nutraceutical and nutraceutical related products for personal consumption, apparel, and home applications. VIPR Corp. was formerly known as S2C Global Systems Inc and changed its name to VIPR Corp. in August 2014. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.
