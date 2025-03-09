Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Trading Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 75,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,191,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

