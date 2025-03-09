Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.06. 22,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 26,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF ( NASDAQ:UMMA Free Report ) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

