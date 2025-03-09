Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.06. 22,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 26,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.03.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile
The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.
