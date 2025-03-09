Yury Gryzlov Sells 10,306 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $192,309.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 482,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,282.94. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

GDYN stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grid Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.