1,013 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Bought by United Community Bank

United Community Bank bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.71. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

