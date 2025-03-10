1,317 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after buying an additional 19,053,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $6,485,189. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $126.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day moving average of $159.83. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.61 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Barclays lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

