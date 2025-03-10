1,384 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $251.81 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.09 and a 200 day moving average of $253.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

