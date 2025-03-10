18,071 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,422,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in StoneCo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,302,000 after buying an additional 1,374,788 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at about $31,695,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 37.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,689,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after buying an additional 457,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of STNE stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.