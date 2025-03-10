18,071 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,422,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in StoneCo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,302,000 after buying an additional 1,374,788 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at about $31,695,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 37.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,689,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after buying an additional 457,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.
StoneCo Stock Performance
Shares of STNE stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
