1,985 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.41 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.