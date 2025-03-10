22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Receives Sell (E) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e) rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $2.08 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $581.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.77% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

