25,360 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000. Arista Networks makes up about 0.7% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,266.72. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,001 shares of company stock valued at $42,324,111. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $83.31 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

