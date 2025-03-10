2,633 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Acquired by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Corpay by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 66.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Corpay by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

Corpay Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CPAY opened at $335.78 on Monday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.15.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.