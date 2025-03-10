307,541 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 307,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,039,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $250.07 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.81 and a 1 year high of $277.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.89. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

