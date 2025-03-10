3,501 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Bought by Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,435,838 shares of company stock worth $107,260,889 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $85.07 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.