3,639 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $483,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $265.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

