36,720 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 310.3% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 261,559 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 209,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,007,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,875,000 after acquiring an additional 646,522 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.7 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

