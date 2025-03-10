36Kr’s (KRKR) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
36Kr Stock Performance
KRKR stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.64.
