36Kr’s (KRKR) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

KRKR stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.64.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

