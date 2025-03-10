375,423 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,320,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.46 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

