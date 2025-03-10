4,481 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,481 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $45.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul W. Harvey acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,018.40. This trade represents a 2.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.17 per share, for a total transaction of $71,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,780. The trade was a 3.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,530 shares of company stock worth $1,119,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

