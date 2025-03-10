55,704 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Purchased by SVB Capital Management LLC

SVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 3.0% of SVB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 834.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $11,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 806,955 shares in the company, valued at $30,268,882.05. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $821,936.79. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,171,641 shares of company stock worth $149,567,157. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

HOOD opened at $44.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

