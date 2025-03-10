9,816 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Acquired by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

Shares of AVAV opened at $132.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.37 and its 200 day moving average is $183.22. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

