994 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,897,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Chubb by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after buying an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 41,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,566,000 after buying an additional 810,807 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after buying an additional 389,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $286.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.36.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

