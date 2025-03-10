AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 892602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,608,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 430,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,257,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 723,676 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 282,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 728,828 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

