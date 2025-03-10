Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) were down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 276,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 295,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43.

In other news, CFO Matt Zuga sold 28,902 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $49,711.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,599.68. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 47,778 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $87,911.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,660.88. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,526 shares of company stock valued at $233,124 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,028,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

