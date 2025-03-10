Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Director Buys $499,956.00 in Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Advance Auto Parts Price Performance
AAP traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,302,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,549. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.
Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advance Auto Parts
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.