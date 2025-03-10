Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 3,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.

