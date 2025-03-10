Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMAB. Leerink Partnrs raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.
Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
